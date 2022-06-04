Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

