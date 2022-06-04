Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 577.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Talos Energy worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 606,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 111,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,435,090 shares of company stock worth $98,934,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE TALO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

