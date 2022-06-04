Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.97 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

