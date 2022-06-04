Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.18 Million Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.