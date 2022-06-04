Bank of Montreal Can Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEA stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $204.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.