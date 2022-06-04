Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.12 Million in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.68% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CURI opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CURI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.