Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.