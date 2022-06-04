Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.