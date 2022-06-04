Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.53% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,648,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

