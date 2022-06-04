Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of VSE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VSE by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

