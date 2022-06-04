Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,587 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,378,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,899,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

