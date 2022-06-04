Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Allbirds as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.86 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.