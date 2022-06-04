Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 604,011 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 604,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,832,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $423.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

