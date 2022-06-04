Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $12.58 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

