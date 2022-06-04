Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 322.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

