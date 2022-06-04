Bank of Montreal Can Sells 67,864 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Stitch Fix worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,952,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

