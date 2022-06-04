Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.62% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $10,252,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $6,298,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWEL opened at $9.68 on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

