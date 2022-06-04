Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -331.18%.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,323 shares of company stock worth $328,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

