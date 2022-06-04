Barclays Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 181.11% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

