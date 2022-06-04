Barclays Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.
CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.
CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
