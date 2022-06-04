Barclays Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $338.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $338.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

