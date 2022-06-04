Barclays Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on S. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

