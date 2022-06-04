Barclays Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $88.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $102.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

