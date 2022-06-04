Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,871 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,351,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

