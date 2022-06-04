Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.21, but opened at 2.16. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.19, with a volume of 8,373 shares traded.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.00.
The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.04.
About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
