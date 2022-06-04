Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.21, but opened at 2.16. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.19, with a volume of 8,373 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.04.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 198.92 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

