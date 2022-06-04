Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEAM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

