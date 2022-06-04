Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 18,875 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JFrog stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

