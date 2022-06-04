Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

