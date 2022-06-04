BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 315 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Winmark were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Winmark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 21.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

