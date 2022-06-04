BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBH opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.88. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

