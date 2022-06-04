BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Coastal Financial worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,453.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,285 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,777 shares of company stock worth $113,143. 19.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $38.57 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.