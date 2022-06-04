BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,625 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 929,599 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRNX stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $983.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,854. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

