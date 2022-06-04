BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 286.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $600,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $760,029.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,155 shares of company stock worth $23,064,330 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

