BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.30.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

