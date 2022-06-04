Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

