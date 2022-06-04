Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

ELY opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

