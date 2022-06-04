Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

