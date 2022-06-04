Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Cars.com worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.22 million, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

