Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth $225,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $34.09 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

