CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of CBIZ worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CBIZ by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,261 shares of company stock worth $1,627,264 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBZ opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

