Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,413 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $29,688,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $11,236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $9,408,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

