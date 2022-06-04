Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Alarm.com worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alarm.com by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alarm.com by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $65.12 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

