Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,996 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Gentherm worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 5,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 448,851 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $17,380,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Gentherm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

