Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Helios Technologies worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

HLIO stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

