Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $491.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.61 and its 200-day moving average is $575.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
