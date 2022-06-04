Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $491.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.61 and its 200-day moving average is $575.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.