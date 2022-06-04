Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

