Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
