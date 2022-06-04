Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.86% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

