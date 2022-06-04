CIBC Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

NYSE:VET opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

