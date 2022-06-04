Citigroup Inc. Acquires 20,603 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

NMIH opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.51.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

