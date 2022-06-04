Citigroup Inc. Acquires 336,403 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,132.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 161,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 234,514 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

